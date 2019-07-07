Proqr Thrapeutics N V (PRQR) Holder Sphera Funds Management LTD Trimmed Its Position; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Has Cut Its Stake as Stock Price Rose

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust sold 400 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.21M, down from 2,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/04/2018 – AMAZON IS CONSIDERING WHETHER TO USE ITS ALEXA VIRTUAL ASSISTANT TO START A PERSON-TO-PERSON PAYMENTS FEATURE- WSJ, CITING; 27/03/2018 – Star-Gazette: Exclusive: Rochester’s Amazon bid included $700M in local tax breaks; 13/03/2018 – Leclerc, fearing Amazon, to launch Paris food delivery service; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O – AMAZON PRIME HAS EXCEEDED 100 MILLION PAID PRIME MEMBERS GLOBALLY; 04/04/2018 – Tens of Thousands of Customers Flocking to AWS for Machine Learning Services; 17/04/2018 – Amazon Launches the Intl Shopping Experience in the Amazon Shopping App; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Extends Prime Membership Rate For Low-income Customers To Medicaid Recipients — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Smart Communications(TM) to Scale Support of its Solutions via the Amazon Web Services Infrastructure; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Piggybacks on Femsa’s Vast Store Chain to Grow in Mexico; 18/05/2018 – Trump urged Postal Service to double package rates for Amazon -Washington Post

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased its stake in Proqr Thrapeutics N V (PRQR) by 44.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 190,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64M, down from 340,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Proqr Thrapeutics N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $358.97 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.23. About 243,310 shares traded or 39.49% up from the average. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) has risen 148.93% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 144.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PRQR News: 09/04/2018 ProQR Therapeutics Conference Call Set By Chardan for Apr. 12; 11/04/2018 – ProQR Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 10/04/2018 – ProQR Appoints ADAR Expert Dr. Peter A. Beal to Scientific Advisory Board to Focus on Axiomer® RNA A-to-I Editing Technology; 30/04/2018 – ProQR Announces Conference Presentations for Axiomer® RNA Editing Technology and QR-313 for DEB; 25/05/2018 – PROQR THERAPEUTICS HOLDER ADAGE REPORTS 5.88% PASSIVE STAKE; 25/05/2018 – ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS REPORTS 5.88 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PROQR THERAPEUTICS NV AS OF MAY 17 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – ProQR Provides Enrollment Update on QR-110 Clinical Trial and Highlights Ophthalmology Presentations at ARVO; 23/05/2018 – PROQR APPOINTS Yl-TAO YU, PH.D., TO ITS SCIENTIFIC ADVISORY BOARD; 10/04/2018 – ProQR Appoints ADAR Expert Dr. Peter A. Beal to Scientific Advisory Board to Focus on Axiomer® RNA A-to-l Editing Technology; 09/05/2018 – PROQR THERAPEUTICS NV – AT MARCH 31, 2018, PROQR HELD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF €38.0 MILLION, COMPARED TO €48.1 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2017

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $1.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 130,000 shares to 480,000 shares, valued at $31.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Glycomimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 311,013 shares, and has risen its stake in Verint Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Analysts await ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.45 earnings per share, down 66.67% or $0.18 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.41 actual earnings per share reported by ProQR Therapeutics N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Bancshares holds 10,611 shares. Scott And Selber accumulated 5,530 shares. 1,011 were accumulated by Elm Lc. Windward Cap Mngmt Ca reported 28,100 shares. Garrison Bradford And Assoc holds 2.52% or 1,667 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 3,267 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc invested in 2.30M shares. 7,905 are held by Buckingham Asset. The Ontario – Canada-based Ci Invests has invested 0.82% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt Corporation holds 36,450 shares. Cap holds 0.61% or 5,855 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Co stated it has 1% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Deltec Asset Management Ltd Co holds 5.07% or 13,005 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 7,135 shares. Bbva Compass Bancshares invested in 2.11% or 18,836 shares.