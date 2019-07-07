Proqr Thrapeutics N V (PRQR) Holder Sphera Funds Management LTD Has Decreased Holding by $1.95 Million as Stock Value Declined; Gamco Investors Et Al Stake in Stoneridge (SRI) Has Lowered as Valuation Rose

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al decreased its stake in Stoneridge Inc (SRI) by 19.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al sold 59,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 252,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29 million, down from 312,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Stoneridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $902.74 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $31.46. About 114,016 shares traded. Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) has declined 4.93% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SRI News: 06/03/2018 – Stoneridge Announces Expansion of MirrorEye® CMS Fleet Evaluations; 22/03/2018 – Stoneridge Offers 24/7 Technical Support for EZ-ELD in Time for April 1 ELD Enforcement; 13/03/2018 – Stoneridge at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Parts and Accessories Necessary for Safe Operation; Stoneridge, Inc. Application for an Exemption; 20/04/2018 – DJ Stoneridge Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRI); 23/05/2018 – Stoneridge Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Stoneridge Receives Partnership Supplier Award 2017 from Daimler AG; 22/05/2018 – Stoneridge Moves China Operations to Accommodate Growing Demand; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge Sees 2018 EPS $2.05-EPS $2.20; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge 1Q EPS 46c

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased its stake in Proqr Thrapeutics N V (PRQR) by 44.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 190,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64M, down from 340,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Proqr Thrapeutics N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $358.97M market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.23. About 243,310 shares traded or 41.34% up from the average. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) has risen 148.93% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 144.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PRQR News: 23/04/2018 – ProQR Therapeutics: Trial on Track to Announce Interim six-Mo Data in 2nd Half; 15/05/2018 – Redmile Group LLC Exits Position in ProQR Therapeutics; 10/04/2018 – ProQR Appoints ADAR Expert Dr. Peter A. Beal to Scientific Advisory Board to Focus on Axiomer® RNA A-to-I Editing Technology; 25/05/2018 – PROQR THERAPEUTICS HOLDER ADAGE REPORTS 5.88% PASSIVE STAKE; 23/04/2018 – PROQR SAYS ENROLLMENT ON TRACK FOR PHASE QR-110 CLINICAL TRIAL; 23/04/2018 – ProQR Provides Enrollment Update on QR-110 Clinical Trial and Highlights Ophthalmology Presentations at ARVO; 10/04/2018 – ProQR Appoints ADAR Expert Dr. Peter A. Beal to Scientific Advisory Board to Focus on Axiomer® RNA A-to-l Editing Technology; 25/05/2018 – ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS REPORTS 5.88 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PROQR THERAPEUTICS NV AS OF MAY 17 – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – ProQR Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 23/05/2018 – PROQR APPOINTS Yl-TAO YU, PH.D., TO ITS SCIENTIFIC ADVISORY BOARD

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold SRI shares while 57 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 26.30 million shares or 0.04% less from 26.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corp holds 579,263 shares. Principal Fin Gp Incorporated accumulated 14,174 shares. 1.90M are held by Blackrock. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has 0% invested in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). 7,608 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Management. 28,731 were reported by Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Sun Life Fincl has invested 0.12% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Hbk Lp holds 0.01% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) or 16,291 shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Dorsey Wright &, California-based fund reported 270 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) for 173,322 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can has 2,900 shares. The Illinois-based Chicago Equity Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Nicholas Investment Prtn Ltd Partnership, a California-based fund reported 108,803 shares.

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kkr Co Inc Cl A by 29,000 shares to 460,200 shares, valued at $10.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp Com (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5,777 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,331 shares, and has risen its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc Com (NASDAQ:SASR).

Analysts await Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, down 52.73% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.55 per share. SRI’s profit will be $7.46M for 30.25 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Stoneridge, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.91% negative EPS growth.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $1.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Glycomimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) by 60,000 shares to 311,013 shares, valued at $3.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kornit Digital Ltd by 31,062 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,404 shares, and has risen its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK).

