Proqr Thrapeutics N V (PRQR) Holder Kerrisdale Advisers Boosted Its Holding by $3.62 Million; The Coca (KO) Shareholder Cook & Bynum Capital Management Cut Position

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc increased its stake in Proqr Thrapeutics N V (PRQR) by 631.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc bought 401,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.18% . The hedge fund held 465,580 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.24 million, up from 63,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Proqr Thrapeutics N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.26M market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.2. About 92,901 shares traded. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) has risen 32.03% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.03% the S&P500. Some Historical PRQR News: 30/04/2018 – ProQR Announces Conference Presentations for Axiomer® RNA Editing Technology and QR-313 for DEB; 15/05/2018 – Redmile Group LLC Exits Position in ProQR Therapeutics; 23/05/2018 – PROQR APPOINTS Yl-TAO YU, PH.D., TO ITS SCIENTIFIC ADVISORY BOARD; 09/04/2018 ProQR Therapeutics Conference Call Set By Chardan for Apr. 12; 23/04/2018 – ProQR Therapeutics: Trial on Track to Announce Interim six-Mo Data in 2nd Half; 10/04/2018 – ProQR Appoints ADAR Expert Dr. Peter A. Beal to Scientific Advisory Board to Focus on Axiomer® RNA A-to-I Editing Technology; 23/05/2018 – ProQR Appoints Yi-Tao Yu, Ph.D., to Its Scientific Advisory Board; 23/04/2018 – ProQR Therapeutics Access Event Scheduled By LifeSci Advisors; 23/04/2018 – PROQR SAYS ENROLLMENT ON TRACK FOR PHASE QR-110 CLINICAL TRIAL; 25/05/2018 – PROQR THERAPEUTICS HOLDER ADAGE REPORTS 5.88% PASSIVE STAKE

Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in The Coca (KO) by 27.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc sold 139,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 364,885 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.71 million, down from 504,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $54.31. About 7.05 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola slated to release results ahead of market open; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors; 26/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers Coca-Cola Rating to ‘A+’ From ‘AA-‘; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to take its Indian brand ‘Thums Up’ to neighbouring markets – PTI in Economic Times; 20/03/2018 – Monster and Coca-Cola Announced Partnership in 2014 That Included Two Coca-Cola Nominees on Monster Board; 26/03/2018 – FITCH CUTS COCA-COLA AMATIL’S TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 20/03/2018 – WORLD OF COCA-COLA WILL REMAIN CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola ends 125 teetotal years with a Japanese alcopop

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc, which manages about $371.12 million and $279.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 1.04M shares to 2.27M shares, valued at $44.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 187,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,277 shares, and cut its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 24.25 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.