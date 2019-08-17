ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR)’s Financial Results Comparing With ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

Both ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 12 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.94 7.37

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2%

Risk and Volatility

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a beta of 0.09 and its 91.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a 2.55 beta which is 155.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

10.1 and 10.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. Its rival ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.9 and 8.9 respectively. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a 143.01% upside potential and a consensus price target of $20. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6.5 average price target and a 28.46% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is looking more favorable than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 68.5% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.3% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s share owned by insiders are 20%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12%

For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V. had bearish trend while ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. had bullish trend.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.