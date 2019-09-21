ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Both ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 11 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00 Vericel Corporation 18 6.86 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8% Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6%

Volatility and Risk

ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s 0.09 beta indicates that its volatility is 91.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Vericel Corporation is 172.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.72 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is 10.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10.1. The Current Ratio of rival Vericel Corporation is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.2. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Vericel Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Vericel Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 0 0.00 Vericel Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Vericel Corporation’s potential upside is 49.35% and its consensus target price is $24.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 68.5% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares and 89% of Vericel Corporation shares. 20% are ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% are Vericel Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36% Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89%

For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V. had bearish trend while Vericel Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Vericel Corporation beats ProQR Therapeutics N.V. on 7 of the 8 factors.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.