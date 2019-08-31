ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 11 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 71.28 N/A -0.52 0.00

Demonstrates ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.09 beta means ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s volatility is 91.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a -0.34 beta and it is 134.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 10.1 and 10.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Vascular Biogenics Ltd. are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 0 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s potential upside is 110.08% and its average target price is $2.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 68.5% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares are held by institutional investors while 25.1% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08%

For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has -44.36% weaker performance while Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has 36.08% stronger performance.

Summary

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.