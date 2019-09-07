ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX)

Both ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 11 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00 Unum Therapeutics Inc. 3 5.12 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8% Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -43.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. are 10.1 and 10.1 respectively. Its competitor Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and its Quick Ratio is 2.7. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 68.5% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares are held by institutional investors while 47.8% of Unum Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s share held by insiders are 20%. Insiders Comparatively, held 39.76% of Unum Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36% Unum Therapeutics Inc. -11.61% -17.84% -39.26% -50% -87.48% -55%

For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V. was less bearish than Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Unum Therapeutics Inc.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.