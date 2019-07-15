ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)

We will be comparing the differences between ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 13 0.00 N/A -1.24 0.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Tyme Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8% Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -127.5% -109.1%

Volatility and Risk

ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s 0.5 beta indicates that its volatility is 50.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Tyme Technologies Inc.’s beta is 0.05 which is 95.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

10.1 and 10.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. Its rival Tyme Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Tyme Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a consensus price target of $20, and a 123.46% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Tyme Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 81% and 16.3%. Insiders owned 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.36% -14.69% -25.37% -41.88% 148.93% -29.72% Tyme Technologies Inc. -3.23% -8.54% -52.83% -25.74% -49.15% -59.35%

For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has stronger performance than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Summary

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. beats Tyme Technologies Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.