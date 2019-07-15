ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)

We will be comparing the differences between ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.24
|0.00
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.27
|0.00
In table 1 we can see ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Tyme Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|0.00%
|-53.9%
|-43.8%
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|0.00%
|-127.5%
|-109.1%
Volatility and Risk
ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s 0.5 beta indicates that its volatility is 50.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Tyme Technologies Inc.’s beta is 0.05 which is 95.00% less volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
10.1 and 10.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. Its rival Tyme Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Tyme Technologies Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Tyme Technologies Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a consensus price target of $20, and a 123.46% upside potential.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Tyme Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 81% and 16.3%. Insiders owned 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|0.36%
|-14.69%
|-25.37%
|-41.88%
|148.93%
|-29.72%
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|-3.23%
|-8.54%
|-52.83%
|-25.74%
|-49.15%
|-59.35%
For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has stronger performance than Tyme Technologies Inc.
Summary
ProQR Therapeutics N.V. beats Tyme Technologies Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.
Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
