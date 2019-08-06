ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 12 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is 10.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10.1. The Current Ratio of rival Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is 4 and its Quick Ratio is has 4. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s consensus target price is $20, while its potential upside is 132.29%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 68.5% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares and 47.6% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares. 20% are ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.9% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83%

For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V. was more bearish than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. beats Trevi Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.