ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.23
|0.00
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.72
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|0.00%
|-53.9%
|-43.8%
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is 10.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10.1. The Current Ratio of rival Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is 4 and its Quick Ratio is has 4. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s consensus target price is $20, while its potential upside is 132.29%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 68.5% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares and 47.6% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares. 20% are ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.9% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|5.15%
|-6.99%
|-20.18%
|-41.23%
|32.03%
|-44.36%
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.66%
|-17.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-23.83%
For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V. was more bearish than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
ProQR Therapeutics N.V. beats Trevi Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.