ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR)’s Financial Results Comparing With TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON)

We will be comparing the differences between ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 13 0.00 N/A -1.24 0.00 TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8% TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -108% -67.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.5 beta indicates that ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is 50.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.69 which is 169.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

10.1 and 10.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. Its rival TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 3 respectively. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s consensus target price is $20, while its potential upside is 120.51%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 81% and 67.2%. Insiders held roughly 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.36% -14.69% -25.37% -41.88% 148.93% -29.72% TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.23% 1.48% -33.98% -52.45% -72.24% 7.94%

For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V. had bearish trend while TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. beats on 6 of the 7 factors TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for soft tissue sarcoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; and Phase I/II clinical trials for wet AMD. The companyÂ’s other product candidates comprise TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for mesothelioma, Phase II clinical trials for glioblastoma, Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors and lymphomas, as well as Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; and TRC253, a small molecule high affinity competitive inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutant receptors that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment prostate cancer. Its preclinical development products include TRC205, an endoglin antibody for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC694, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of NF-kB inducing kinase for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies, including myeloma. The company has a strategic licensing collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V. to develop TRC253 and TRC694; and a license agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize DE-122, the ophthalmic formulation of TRC105, for ophthalmology indications. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.