ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 11 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Synthorx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8% Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is 10.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10.1. The Current Ratio of rival Synthorx Inc. is 22.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 22.2. Synthorx Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Synthorx Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 0 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Synthorx Inc.’s potential upside is 67.69% and its average target price is $30.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 68.5% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares and 86.2% of Synthorx Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 8.97% of Synthorx Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36% Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06%

For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V. was more bearish than Synthorx Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Synthorx Inc. beats ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.