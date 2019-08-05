ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR)’s Financial Results Comparing With REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

As Biotechnology businesses, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 12 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 50 17.35 N/A -1.04 0.00

Demonstrates ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and REGENXBIO Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and REGENXBIO Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8% REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6%

Volatility & Risk

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a 0.09 beta, while its volatility is 91.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. REGENXBIO Inc. on the other hand, has 0.67 beta which makes it 33.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is 10.1 while its Current Ratio is 10.1. Meanwhile, REGENXBIO Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.2 while its Quick Ratio is 14.2. REGENXBIO Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and REGENXBIO Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 128.83% for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. with consensus target price of $20.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 68.5% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares are held by institutional investors while 89.1% of REGENXBIO Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 20% are ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 1.4% are REGENXBIO Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36% REGENXBIO Inc. -12.25% -12.72% -8.62% 3.42% -33.32% 5.86%

For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has -44.36% weaker performance while REGENXBIO Inc. has 5.86% stronger performance.

Summary

REGENXBIO Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.