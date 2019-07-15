ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL)

Both ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 13 0.00 N/A -1.24 0.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 16 64.14 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Rafael Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Rafael Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8% Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3% -2.7%

Liquidity

ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s Current Ratio is 10.1 while its Quick Ratio is 10.1. On the competitive side is, Rafael Holdings Inc. which has a 13 Current Ratio and a 13 Quick Ratio. Rafael Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Rafael Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$20 is ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 120.51%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Rafael Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81% and 35.2% respectively. Insiders owned 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of Rafael Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.36% -14.69% -25.37% -41.88% 148.93% -29.72% Rafael Holdings Inc. -3.82% 14.51% -0.92% 93.51% 93.74% 103.03%

For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has -29.72% weaker performance while Rafael Holdings Inc. has 103.03% stronger performance.

Summary

Rafael Holdings Inc. beats ProQR Therapeutics N.V. on 7 of the 8 factors.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.