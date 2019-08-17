ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

As Biotechnology companies, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 12 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 11 11.04 N/A -1.94 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5%

Liquidity

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a Current Ratio of 10.1 and a Quick Ratio of 10.1. Competitively, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 and has 5 Quick Ratio. ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s upside potential is 143.01% at a $20 average price target. Meanwhile, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $14, while its potential upside is 36.72%. The results provided earlier shows that ProQR Therapeutics N.V. appears more favorable than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 68.5% and 99.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s shares. Comparatively, 2.1% are Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -10.55% -11.49% 9.33% 36.22% 58.11% 63.74%

For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has -44.36% weaker performance while Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has 63.74% stronger performance.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.