ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

As Biotechnology companies, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.23
|0.00
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|11
|11.04
|N/A
|-1.94
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|0.00%
|-53.9%
|-43.8%
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-40.8%
|-32.5%
Liquidity
ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a Current Ratio of 10.1 and a Quick Ratio of 10.1. Competitively, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 and has 5 Quick Ratio. ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The Recommendations and Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s upside potential is 143.01% at a $20 average price target. Meanwhile, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $14, while its potential upside is 36.72%. The results provided earlier shows that ProQR Therapeutics N.V. appears more favorable than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 68.5% and 99.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s shares. Comparatively, 2.1% are Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|5.15%
|-6.99%
|-20.18%
|-41.23%
|32.03%
|-44.36%
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|-10.55%
|-11.49%
|9.33%
|36.22%
|58.11%
|63.74%
For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has -44.36% weaker performance while Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has 63.74% stronger performance.
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.