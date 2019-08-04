ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)

As Biotechnology businesses, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 12 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 1 1468.85 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is 91.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.09 beta. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 0.83 beta which makes it 17.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

10.1 and 10.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. Its rival Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s average price target is $20, while its potential upside is 128.83%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 68.5% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares are held by institutional investors while 5.2% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.5% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 25.35% -9.49% -16.27% -52.74% -56.59% -32.24%

For the past year Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Summary

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. beats ProQR Therapeutics N.V. on 5 of the 8 factors.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.