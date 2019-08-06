ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT)

We will be comparing the differences between ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 12 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.58 N/A -3.77 0.00

In table 1 we can see ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.9% -54.5%

Risk and Volatility

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is 91.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.09 beta. Competitively, Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 61.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.61 beta.

Liquidity

10.1 and 10.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. Its rival Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has an average target price of $20, and a 130.95% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 68.5% and 31%. 20% are ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.5% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33%

For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s stock price has bigger decline than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors ProQR Therapeutics N.V. beats Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.