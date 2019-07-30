ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

As Biotechnology companies, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 13 0.00 N/A -1.24 0.00 Novavax Inc. 16 3.41 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Novavax Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Novavax Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8% Novavax Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Novavax Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s average price target is $20, while its potential upside is 139.81%. Competitively Novavax Inc. has a consensus price target of $1.35, with potential downside of -67.55%. The information presented earlier suggests that ProQR Therapeutics N.V. looks more robust than Novavax Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Novavax Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81% and 34.42% respectively. About 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.95% of Novavax Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.36% -14.69% -25.37% -41.88% 148.93% -29.72% Novavax Inc. -16.54% -38.94% -84.8% -81.31% -80.21% -81.82%

For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s stock price has smaller decline than Novavax Inc.

Summary

Novavax Inc. beats ProQR Therapeutics N.V. on 5 of the 9 factors.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.