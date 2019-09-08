ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN)

Since ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 11 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00 Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.01 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8% Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -76% -68.2%

Liquidity

ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 10.1 and 10.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Neon Therapeutics Inc. are 7.3 and 7.3 respectively. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Neon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 68.5% and 69.8% respectively. About 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36% Neon Therapeutics Inc. -18.52% -37.69% -53.27% -36.44% -74.73% -43.14%

For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V. was more bearish than Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Neon Therapeutics Inc.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.