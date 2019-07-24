ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)

We are comparing ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 13 0.00 N/A -1.24 0.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 45.49 N/A -2.16 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8% Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is 50.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.5. In other hand, Nabriva Therapeutics plc has beta of 2.49 which is 149.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. are 10.1 and 10.1. Competitively, Nabriva Therapeutics plc has 5.6 and 5.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is $20, with potential upside of 139.52%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 81% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares and 53% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares. About 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.36% -14.69% -25.37% -41.88% 148.93% -29.72% Nabriva Therapeutics plc 19.57% 5.36% 35.47% 27.31% -44.78% 88.36%

For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has -29.72% weaker performance while Nabriva Therapeutics plc has 88.36% stronger performance.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.