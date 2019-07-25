ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB)

This is a contrast between ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 13 0.00 N/A -1.24 0.00 Motif Bio plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.44 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Motif Bio plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8% Motif Bio plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Motif Bio plc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 Motif Bio plc 0 0 0 0.00

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has an average target price of $20, and a 139.52% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 81% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.46% of Motif Bio plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.36% -14.69% -25.37% -41.88% 148.93% -29.72% Motif Bio plc -4.85% -8.84% -80.54% -74.21% -80.3% -70.26%

For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has stronger performance than Motif Bio plc

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors ProQR Therapeutics N.V. beats Motif Bio plc.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis. Motif Bio plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.