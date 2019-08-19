ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 12 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00 Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1265.09 N/A -0.15 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -157.2% -59.6%

Risk and Volatility

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a 0.09 beta, while its volatility is 91.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is 73.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.73 beta.

Liquidity

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a Current Ratio of 10.1 and a Quick Ratio of 10.1. Competitively, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.8 and has 12.8 Quick Ratio. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Analyst Ratings

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s upside potential is 143.01% at a $20 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 68.5% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares are held by institutional investors while 25.8% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares. Comparatively, 1.9% are Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 3.84% -5.27% -18.89% -17.23% 114.58% 36.32%

For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has -44.36% weaker performance while Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has 36.32% stronger performance.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.