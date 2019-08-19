ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.23
|0.00
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|1
|1265.09
|N/A
|-0.15
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|0.00%
|-53.9%
|-43.8%
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-157.2%
|-59.6%
Risk and Volatility
ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a 0.09 beta, while its volatility is 91.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is 73.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.73 beta.
Liquidity
ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a Current Ratio of 10.1 and a Quick Ratio of 10.1. Competitively, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.8 and has 12.8 Quick Ratio. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
Analyst Ratings
ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s upside potential is 143.01% at a $20 average price target.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 68.5% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares are held by institutional investors while 25.8% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares. Comparatively, 1.9% are Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|5.15%
|-6.99%
|-20.18%
|-41.23%
|32.03%
|-44.36%
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|3.84%
|-5.27%
|-18.89%
|-17.23%
|114.58%
|36.32%
For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has -44.36% weaker performance while Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has 36.32% stronger performance.
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.
Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.
