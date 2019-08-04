ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

We are comparing ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 12 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00 Galapagos NV 120 0.00 N/A -1.69 0.00

Demonstrates ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Galapagos NV earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8% Galapagos NV 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Galapagos NV can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 Galapagos NV 0 0 6 3.00

The consensus price target of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is $20, with potential upside of 128.83%. Competitively the consensus price target of Galapagos NV is $157, which is potential -8.98% downside. The information presented earlier suggests that ProQR Therapeutics N.V. looks more robust than Galapagos NV as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 68.5% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.78% of Galapagos NV are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36% Galapagos NV -2.84% 32.93% 52.92% 71.36% 55.03% 89.01%

For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V. had bearish trend while Galapagos NV had bullish trend.

Summary

Galapagos NV beats on 4 of the 7 factors ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.