ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR)’s Financial Results Comparing With EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

As Biotechnology companies, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 13 0.00 N/A -1.24 0.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 23.09 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -305.3% -111.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.5 beta indicates that ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is 50.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.89 beta which makes it 89.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

10.1 and 10.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. Its rival EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 119.78% for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. with consensus price target of $20.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81% and 55.9% respectively. About 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.7% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.36% -14.69% -25.37% -41.88% 148.93% -29.72% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12.96% 9.58% -32.22% -20.43% -6.15% -3.17%

For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s stock price has bigger decline than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. beats EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.