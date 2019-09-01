ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 11 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 21 6.55 N/A 2.08 10.22

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Exelixis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8% Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.09 shows that ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is 91.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Exelixis Inc.’s 1.95 beta is the reason why it is 95.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a Current Ratio of 10.1 and a Quick Ratio of 10.1. Competitively, Exelixis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and has 7.5 Quick Ratio. ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Exelixis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Exelixis Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 0 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Exelixis Inc.’s average price target is $23, while its potential upside is 15.87%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Exelixis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 68.5% and 80.9% respectively. ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s share held by insiders are 20%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Exelixis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36% Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13%

For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has -44.36% weaker performance while Exelixis Inc. has 8.13% stronger performance.

Summary

Exelixis Inc. beats ProQR Therapeutics N.V. on 8 of the 9 factors.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.