ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.24
|0.00
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|-7.41
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|0.00%
|-53.9%
|-43.8%
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is given ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s average target price is $20, while its potential upside is 120.51%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|0.36%
|-14.69%
|-25.37%
|-41.88%
|148.93%
|-29.72%
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|-9.71%
|-18.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|14.56%
For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V. had bearish trend while Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.
