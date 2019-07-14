ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 13 0.00 N/A -1.24 0.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -7.41 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s average target price is $20, while its potential upside is 120.51%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.36% -14.69% -25.37% -41.88% 148.93% -29.72% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -9.71% -18.82% 0% 0% 0% 14.56%

For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V. had bearish trend while Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.