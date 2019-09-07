ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Both ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 11 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 23 236.01 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8%

Liquidity

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a Current Ratio of 10.1 and a Quick Ratio of 10.1. Competitively, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18 and has 18 Quick Ratio. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 0 0.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $40, with potential upside of 141.84%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 68.5% and 97.6%. ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s share owned by insiders are 20%. Comparatively, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.65% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38%

For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s stock price has bigger decline than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.