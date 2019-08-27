ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 12 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 221.22 N/A -3.13 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.09 beta indicates that ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is 91.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.83 beta and it is 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a Current Ratio of 10.1 and a Quick Ratio of 10.1. Competitively, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.4 and has 20.4 Quick Ratio. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

The upside potential is 161.78% for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. with average target price of $20. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22 average target price and a 119.56% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is looking more favorable than Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 68.5% and 81.8%. About 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.2% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84%

For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V. was more bearish than Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.