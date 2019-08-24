ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 12 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00 Aravive Inc. 6 10.69 N/A -7.90 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Aravive Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8% Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4%

Volatility and Risk

ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s volatility measures that it’s 91.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.09 beta. In other hand, Aravive Inc. has beta of 2.19 which is 119.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is 10.1 while its Current Ratio is 10.1. Meanwhile, Aravive Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aravive Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Aravive Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 Aravive Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 158.06% for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. with average price target of $20.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Aravive Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 68.5% and 30% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.8% of Aravive Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36% Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08%

For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V. had bearish trend while Aravive Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors ProQR Therapeutics N.V. beats Aravive Inc.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.