ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)

This is a contrast between ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 13 0.00 N/A -1.24 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.50 N/A 0.10 38.57

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7%

Risk and Volatility

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is 50.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.5 beta. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s 181.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.81 beta.

Liquidity

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a Current Ratio of 10.1 and a Quick Ratio of 10.1. Competitively, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 10.9 and has 10.9 Quick Ratio. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has an average price target of $20, and a 133.92% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 81% and 57.4%. Insiders owned roughly 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s shares. Competitively, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.36% -14.69% -25.37% -41.88% 148.93% -29.72% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -10.64% -20.75% 13.17% -43.58% -25.15% 51.81%

For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V. had bearish trend while Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.