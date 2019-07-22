ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)

This is a contrast between ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.24
|0.00
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|4
|1.50
|N/A
|0.10
|38.57
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|0.00%
|-53.9%
|-43.8%
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|0.00%
|2.2%
|1.7%
Risk and Volatility
ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is 50.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.5 beta. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s 181.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.81 beta.
Liquidity
ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a Current Ratio of 10.1 and a Quick Ratio of 10.1. Competitively, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 10.9 and has 10.9 Quick Ratio. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
Analyst Recommendations
ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has an average price target of $20, and a 133.92% upside potential.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 81% and 57.4%. Insiders owned roughly 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s shares. Competitively, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|0.36%
|-14.69%
|-25.37%
|-41.88%
|148.93%
|-29.72%
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|-10.64%
|-20.75%
|13.17%
|-43.58%
|-25.15%
|51.81%
For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V. had bearish trend while Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation had bullish trend.
Summary
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.
