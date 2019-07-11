ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) Reaches $8.11 After 8.00% Down Move; Wolverine Asset Management Has Upped Advanced Micro Devices (Call) (AMD) Holding By $860,000

The stock of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 8.26% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $8.11. About 278,136 shares traded or 54.87% up from the average. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) has risen 148.93% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 144.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PRQR News: 15/05/2018 – Redmile Group LLC Exits Position in ProQR Therapeutics; 23/05/2018 – PROQR APPOINTS Yl-TAO YU, PH.D., TO ITS SCIENTIFIC ADVISORY BOARD; 23/05/2018 – ProQR Appoints Yi-Tao Yu, Ph.D., to Its Scientific Advisory Board; 10/04/2018 – ProQR Appoints ADAR Expert Dr. Peter A. Beal to Scientific Advisory Board to Focus on Axiomer® RNA A-to-l Editing Technology; 25/05/2018 – PROQR THERAPEUTICS HOLDER ADAGE REPORTS 5.88% PASSIVE STAKE; 10/04/2018 – ProQR Appoints ADAR Expert Dr. Peter A. Beal to Scientific Advisory Board to Focus on Axiomer® RNA A-to-I Editing Technology; 09/04/2018 ProQR Therapeutics Conference Call Set By Chardan for Apr. 12; 23/04/2018 – ProQR Therapeutics: Enrollment Is on Track in the Ongoing Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of QR-110; 23/04/2018 – ProQR Provides Enrollment Update on QR-110 Clinical Trial and Highlights Ophthalmology Presentations at ARVO; 09/05/2018 – ProQR Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.34The move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $315.41 million company. It was reported on Jul, 11 by Barchart.com. We have $7.46 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:PRQR worth $25.23 million less.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. The company has market cap of $315.41 million. The Company’s lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. It currently has negative earnings.

Analysts await ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.45 EPS, down 66.67% or $0.18 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.41 actual EPS reported by ProQR Therapeutics N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.76% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ProQR Therapeutics NV (PRQR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ProQR Announces Presentation on QR-421a Program in Ophthalmology at Usher Syndrome Coalition Conference in July – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Business Growth Power ProQR Therapeutics’s (NASDAQ:PRQR) Share Price Gain of 153%? – Yahoo Finance” on May 27, 2019. More interesting news about ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About ProQR Therapeutics NV (PRQR) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ProQR to Present at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

