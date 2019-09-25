ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) Reaches $6.10 1 Year Low; Coatue Management Cut By $17.24 Million Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Holding

Coatue Management Llc decreased Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) stake by 5.95% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Coatue Management Llc sold 114,161 shares as Salesforce Com Inc (CRM)’s stock declined 4.72%. The Coatue Management Llc holds 1.80 million shares with $273.65M value, down from 1.92M last quarter. Salesforce Com Inc now has $132.35 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $150.91. About 1.80M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 23/03/2018 – Salesforce and Mulesoft a Good Buy — Barrons.com; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.04, REV VIEW $12.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce: Experiencing Rapid Growth in France; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q Adj EPS 46c-Adj EPS 47c; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 28/03/2018 – SALESFORCE’S BENIOFF: HOPE TO HAVE BLOCKCHAIN, CRYPTO SOLUTION; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Rev $3.22B-$3.23B; 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room; 30/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Gloomy Outlook, Salesforce Rising, Mixed on HP — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates MuleSoft, Inc. Acquisition

The stock of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) hit a new 52-week low and has $5.80 target or 5.00% below today’s $6.10 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $237.37M company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 25 by Barchart.com. If the $5.80 price target is reached, the company will be worth $11.87M less. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.1. About 53,317 shares traded. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) has risen 32.03% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.03% the S&P500. Some Historical PRQR News: 23/05/2018 – ProQR Appoints Yi-Tao Yu, Ph.D., to Its Scientific Advisory Board; 10/04/2018 – ProQR Appoints ADAR Expert Dr. Peter A. Beal to Scientific Advisory Board to Focus on Axiomer® RNA A-to-I Editing Technology; 10/04/2018 – ProQR Appoints ADAR Expert Dr. Peter A. Beal to Scientific Advisory Board to Focus on Axiomer® RNA A-to-l Editing Technology; 23/04/2018 – PROQR SAYS ENROLLMENT ON TRACK FOR PHASE QR-110 CLINICAL TRIAL; 11/04/2018 – ProQR Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/05/2018 – PROQR THERAPEUTICS HOLDER ADAGE REPORTS 5.88% PASSIVE STAKE; 23/04/2018 – ProQR Therapeutics Access Event Scheduled By LifeSci Advisors; 15/05/2018 – Redmile Group LLC Exits Position in ProQR Therapeutics; 23/04/2018 – ProQR Therapeutics: Enrollment Is on Track in the Ongoing Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of QR-110; 09/05/2018 – PROQR THERAPEUTICS NV – AT MARCH 31, 2018, PROQR HELD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF €38.0 MILLION, COMPARED TO €48.1 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2017

Among 13 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Salesforce.com has $20000 highest and $17100 lowest target. $187.54’s average target is 24.27% above currents $150.91 stock price. Salesforce.com had 19 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, August 23. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, August 23 by Macquarie Research. On Friday, August 23 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Friday, August 23. On Friday, August 23 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has “Market Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 23 by JMP Securities. SunTrust maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Friday, August 23 with “Buy” rating. Nomura maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Wednesday, June 5 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 23 by Jefferies.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.40M for 188.64 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utah Retirement System reported 138,986 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Tiger Glob Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.88% or 2.29M shares. Hemenway Tru Co Ltd Llc invested in 0.05% or 2,215 shares. Twin Tree LP holds 165,807 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. First In owns 0.36% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 2,960 shares. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.41% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 62,736 shares. Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 42,985 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Shikiar Asset Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 55,830 shares. Kepos Lp accumulated 0.54% or 35,000 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 1,185 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Whalerock Point Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 5,495 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Next Financial Grp holds 0.33% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 20,417 shares. The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 57,740 were accumulated by Cullinan Assoc.

Coatue Management Llc increased Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) stake by 160,500 shares to 1.28 million valued at $334.52M in 2019Q2. It also upped Wingstop Inc stake by 18,102 shares and now owns 28,235 shares. Genesco Inc (NYSE:GCO) was raised too.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. The company has market cap of $237.37 million. The Company’s lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. It currently has negative earnings.

Analysts await ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.32 EPS, down 52.38% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.21 per share. After $-0.34 actual EPS reported by ProQR Therapeutics N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% EPS growth.

