ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 10 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00 XOMA Corporation 18 -0.85 6.33M -0.93 0.00

Table 1 highlights ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and XOMA Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8% XOMA Corporation 34,972,375.69% -62.7% -13.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.09 beta indicates that ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is 91.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. XOMA Corporation’s 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.33 beta.

Liquidity

ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s Current Ratio is 10.1 while its Quick Ratio is 10.1. On the competitive side is, XOMA Corporation which has a 7.2 Current Ratio and a 7.2 Quick Ratio. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to XOMA Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 68.5% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares and 52.8% of XOMA Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s shares. Comparatively, 9.6% are XOMA Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36% XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35%

For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V. had bearish trend while XOMA Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

XOMA Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.