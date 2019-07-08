ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Comparison side by side

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.24 0.00 Trevena Inc. 1 16.60 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Trevena Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8% Trevena Inc. 0.00% -90.9% -52.9%

Volatility and Risk

ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s volatility measures that it’s 50.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.5 beta. Competitively, Trevena Inc.’s beta is 2.52 which is 152.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s Current Ratio is 10.1 while its Quick Ratio is 10.1. On the competitive side is, Trevena Inc. which has a 3.5 Current Ratio and a 3.5 Quick Ratio. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Trevena Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Trevena Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s upside potential is 116.68% at a $20 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Trevena Inc. is $3.5, which is potential 239.81% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Trevena Inc. is looking more favorable than ProQR Therapeutics N.V., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 81% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares are owned by institutional investors while 26% of Trevena Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.8% are Trevena Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.36% -14.69% -25.37% -41.88% 148.93% -29.72% Trevena Inc. -9.46% -10.67% -10.07% 104.58% -30.21% 211.63%

For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has -29.72% weaker performance while Trevena Inc. has 211.63% stronger performance.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.