ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) Comparison side by side

Since ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 12 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.88 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80% -60.2%

Risk and Volatility

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a beta of 0.09 and its 91.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 123.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.23 beta.

Liquidity

ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 10.1 and 10.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.3 and 7.1 respectively. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s average target price is $20, while its potential upside is 126.24%. Competitively Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $5.5, with potential upside of 1,762.51%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 68.5% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares and 39.9% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s share owned by insiders are 20%. Competitively, 0.61% are Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58%

For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s stock price has smaller decline than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. beats Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.