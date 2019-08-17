ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Comparing side by side

Since ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 12 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 21 8.02 N/A -4.45 0.00

Demonstrates ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Radius Health Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Radius Health Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8% Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9%

Volatility and Risk

ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s 0.09 beta indicates that its volatility is 91.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Radius Health Inc. has beta of 0.92 which is 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a Current Ratio of 10.1 and a Quick Ratio of 10.1. Competitively, Radius Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and has 5 Quick Ratio. ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Radius Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Radius Health Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 Radius Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s upside potential currently stands at 143.01% and an $20 average price target. Meanwhile, Radius Health Inc.’s average price target is $24, while its potential upside is 3.81%. The data provided earlier shows that ProQR Therapeutics N.V. appears more favorable than Radius Health Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 68.5% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Radius Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 20% are ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are Radius Health Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36% Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14%

For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has -44.36% weaker performance while Radius Health Inc. has 30.14% stronger performance.

Summary

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Radius Health Inc.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.