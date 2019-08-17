ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Comparing side by side

Since ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.23
|0.00
|Radius Health Inc.
|21
|8.02
|N/A
|-4.45
|0.00
Demonstrates ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Radius Health Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Radius Health Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|0.00%
|-53.9%
|-43.8%
|Radius Health Inc.
|0.00%
|-252.8%
|-65.9%
Volatility and Risk
ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s 0.09 beta indicates that its volatility is 91.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Radius Health Inc. has beta of 0.92 which is 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a Current Ratio of 10.1 and a Quick Ratio of 10.1. Competitively, Radius Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and has 5 Quick Ratio. ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Radius Health Inc.
Analyst Ratings
ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Radius Health Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Radius Health Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s upside potential currently stands at 143.01% and an $20 average price target. Meanwhile, Radius Health Inc.’s average price target is $24, while its potential upside is 3.81%. The data provided earlier shows that ProQR Therapeutics N.V. appears more favorable than Radius Health Inc., based on analyst opinion.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 68.5% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Radius Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 20% are ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are Radius Health Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|5.15%
|-6.99%
|-20.18%
|-41.23%
|32.03%
|-44.36%
|Radius Health Inc.
|-5.46%
|-12.52%
|4.58%
|18.69%
|-11.25%
|30.14%
For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has -44.36% weaker performance while Radius Health Inc. has 30.14% stronger performance.
Summary
ProQR Therapeutics N.V. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Radius Health Inc.
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.
Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
