ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) Contrasting side by side

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 12 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00

Demonstrates ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Novus Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8% Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88%

Volatility & Risk

ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s volatility measures that it’s 91.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.09 beta. Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.83 beta is the reason why it is 183.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

10.1 and 10.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. Its rival Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Novus Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$20 is ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 128.83%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 68.5% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.3% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 20% are ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36% Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32%

For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s stock price has smaller decline than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. beats Novus Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.