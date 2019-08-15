ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Contrasting side by side

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.23
|0.00
|Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.27
|0.00
Demonstrates ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|0.00%
|-53.9%
|-43.8%
|Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s Current Ratio is 10.1 while its Quick Ratio is 10.1. On the competitive side is, Karuna Therapeutics Inc. which has a 39.3 Current Ratio and a 39.3 Quick Ratio. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
Analyst Ratings
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a 143.31% upside potential and a consensus price target of $20.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 68.5% and 0.3%. ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s share owned by insiders are 20%. Comparatively, Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has 33.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|5.15%
|-6.99%
|-20.18%
|-41.23%
|32.03%
|-44.36%
|Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
|-9.21%
|-12.71%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-8.44%
For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V. was more bearish than Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Karuna Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.