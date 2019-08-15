ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Contrasting side by side

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 12 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00 Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8% Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s Current Ratio is 10.1 while its Quick Ratio is 10.1. On the competitive side is, Karuna Therapeutics Inc. which has a 39.3 Current Ratio and a 39.3 Quick Ratio. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a 143.31% upside potential and a consensus price target of $20.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 68.5% and 0.3%. ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s share owned by insiders are 20%. Comparatively, Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has 33.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36% Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44%

For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V. was more bearish than Karuna Therapeutics Inc.

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.