ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Comparison side by side

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 11 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00 Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 16 18.18 N/A -1.96 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.7% -25.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. are 10.1 and 10.1 respectively. Its competitor Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.7 and its Quick Ratio is 7.7. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 68.5% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares and 82.8% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares. Competitively, Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -0.82% 10.16% 25.17% 31.54% -29.82% 32.6%

For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has -44.36% weaker performance while Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has 32.6% stronger performance.

Summary

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.