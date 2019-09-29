ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Contrasting side by side

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 7 0.00 20.96M -1.23 0.00 Eyenovia Inc. 4 0.00 9.08M -1.86 0.00

Table 1 highlights ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Eyenovia Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 282,860,998.65% -53.9% -43.8% Eyenovia Inc. 242,514,890.09% -108.8% -97.2%

Liquidity

10.1 and 10.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. Its rival Eyenovia Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Eyenovia Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Eyenovia Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 68.5% and 8.1% respectively. About 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Eyenovia Inc. has 4.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36% Eyenovia Inc. -0.93% -25.81% -46.02% -3.04% -46.83% 11.93%

For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V. had bearish trend while Eyenovia Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. beats Eyenovia Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.