ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) Comparing side by side

Both ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 13 0.00 N/A -1.24 0.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s upside potential currently stands at 118.82% and an $20 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 81% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares. Competitively, Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. has 54.73% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.36% -14.69% -25.37% -41.88% 148.93% -29.72% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. -8.89% -19.01% -34.77% -84.45% -89.38% -64.9%

For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s stock price has smaller decline than Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors ProQR Therapeutics N.V. beats Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.