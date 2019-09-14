ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.23
|0.00
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|9
|16.51
|N/A
|-1.46
|0.00
In table 1 we can see ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|0.00%
|-53.9%
|-43.8%
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s Current Ratio is 10.1 while its Quick Ratio is 10.1. On the competitive side is, Bicycle Therapeutics plc which has a 8.3 Current Ratio and a 8.3 Quick Ratio. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Bicycle Therapeutics plc.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Meanwhile, Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s average target price is $18.67, while its potential upside is 91.49%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 68.5% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares and 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares. 20% are ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|5.15%
|-6.99%
|-20.18%
|-41.23%
|32.03%
|-44.36%
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|-1.77%
|-16.55%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-31.16%
For the past year Bicycle Therapeutics plc has weaker performance than ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.
