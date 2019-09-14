ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 11 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 9 16.51 N/A -1.46 0.00

In table 1 we can see ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8% Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s Current Ratio is 10.1 while its Quick Ratio is 10.1. On the competitive side is, Bicycle Therapeutics plc which has a 8.3 Current Ratio and a 8.3 Quick Ratio. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 0 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s average target price is $18.67, while its potential upside is 91.49%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 68.5% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares and 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares. 20% are ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36% Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16%

For the past year Bicycle Therapeutics plc has weaker performance than ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.