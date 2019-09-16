ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Comparing side by side

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 11 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 3.65 N/A -2.89 0.00

Table 1 highlights ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Aytu BioScience Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8% Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -81% -40.2%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.09 shows that ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is 91.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aytu BioScience Inc.’s beta is 4.59 which is 359.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

10.1 and 10.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. Its rival Aytu BioScience Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.1 and 3.8 respectively. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 68.5% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares and 45.4% of Aytu BioScience Inc. shares. 20% are ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Aytu BioScience Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36% Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87%

For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V. had bearish trend while Aytu BioScience Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. beats Aytu BioScience Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.