ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Comparison side by side

Both ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 13 0.00 N/A -1.24 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 50 3.75 N/A 12.15 4.61

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -19.6% -17.1%

Risk & Volatility

ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s current beta is 0.5 and it happens to be 50.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 68.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.68 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

$20 is ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s average target price while its potential upside is 133.92%. Competitively Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $66.33, with potential upside of 7.30%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is looking more favorable than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 81% and 86.5%. Insiders owned 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.36% -14.69% -25.37% -41.88% 148.93% -29.72% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13% 17.12% 15.5% 54.29% 22.67% 43.67%

For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has -29.72% weaker performance while Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 43.67% stronger performance.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ProQR Therapeutics N.V. on 8 of the 9 factors.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.