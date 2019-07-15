ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 13 0.00 N/A -1.24 0.00 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 7 683.95 N/A -1.12 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -33.4% -30.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.5 beta indicates that ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is 50.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s 219.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 3.19 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is 10.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10.1. The Current Ratio of rival Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is 18.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 18.2. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Analyst Ratings

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a 120.51% upside potential and a consensus price target of $20.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 81% and 73.6%. Insiders owned roughly 20% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s shares. Competitively, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has 11.22% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.36% -14.69% -25.37% -41.88% 148.93% -29.72% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.47% 13.36% 77.2% 71.54% 7.5% 104.76%

For the past year ProQR Therapeutics N.V. had bearish trend while Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. beats ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.