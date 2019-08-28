ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

ProPhase Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) and Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY), both competing one another are Drug Manufacturers – Major companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProPhase Labs Inc. 3 1.88 N/A -0.23 0.00 Eli Lilly and Company 118 4.32 N/A 2.71 40.19

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ProPhase Labs Inc. and Eli Lilly and Company.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProPhase Labs Inc. 0.00% -15.4% -14% Eli Lilly and Company 0.00% 67.7% 14.8%

Risk & Volatility

ProPhase Labs Inc. has a -0.04 beta, while its volatility is 104.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Eli Lilly and Company on the other hand, has 0.18 beta which makes it 82.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ProPhase Labs Inc. is 14.4 while its Current Ratio is 16.2. Meanwhile, Eli Lilly and Company has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. ProPhase Labs Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Eli Lilly and Company.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for ProPhase Labs Inc. and Eli Lilly and Company can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProPhase Labs Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Eli Lilly and Company 0 2 5 2.71

Competitively the average price target of Eli Lilly and Company is $134.43, which is potential 21.40% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ProPhase Labs Inc. and Eli Lilly and Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7% and 83.7%. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of ProPhase Labs Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 12.1% of Eli Lilly and Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProPhase Labs Inc. -1.46% -3.33% -32.33% -32.56% -27.59% -30.42% Eli Lilly and Company 0.4% -3.36% -7.81% -6.83% 11.15% -5.85%

For the past year ProPhase Labs Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Eli Lilly and Company.

Summary

Eli Lilly and Company beats ProPhase Labs Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

ProPhase Labs, Inc. manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of homeopathic and health care products to general public in the United States. The company also engages in the research and development of over-the-counter drugs and natural base health products with supplements, personal care, and cosmeceutical products. It offers Cold-EEZE cold remedy zinc gluconate lozenges that reduces the duration and severity of symptoms of the common cold; and non-lozenge forms of its proprietary zinc gluconate formulation, including Cold-EEZE cold remedy QuickMelts, Cold-EEZE Gummies, and Cold-EEZE cold remedy oral spray. The companyÂ’s Cold-EEZE cold remedy QuickMelts product line consists of Cold-EEZE Daytime/Nighttime QuickMelts, Cold-EEZE Plus Immune Support + Energy QuickMelts, and Cold-EEZE Plus Multi-Symptom QuickMelts. It also offers Cold-EEZE Multi-Symptom Relief for cold and flu lozenge; Cold-EEZE Daytime and Nighttime Multi-Symptom Relief in liquid form for adults and children; and Cold-EEZE Natural Allergy Relief caplets for indoor and outdoor allergies, as well as Cold-EEZE Nighttime Multi-Symptom Relief for Cold and Flu QuickMelts. In addition, the company provides organic cough drops and a vitamin C supplement; and contract manufacturing services of cough drop, dietary supplements, and other OTC cold remedy products for third parties, as well as produces private label lozenge products for retail customers. It markets its products through national chain, regional, specialty, and local retail stores. The company was formerly known as The Quigley Corporation. ProPhase Labs, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. The company offers endocrinology products to treat diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions; and testosterone deficiency. It also provides neuroscience products for the treatment of depressive disorders, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorders, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; schizophrenia; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorders; depressive, obsessive-compulsive, bulimia nervosa, and panic disorders; and positron emission tomography imaging of beta-amyloid neurotic plaques in adult brains. In addition, the company offers products to treat non-small cell lung, colorectal, head and neck, pancreatic, metastatic breast, ovarian, bladder, and metastatic gastric cancers, as well as malignant pleural mesothelioma; and cardiovascular products to treat erectile dysfunction and benign prostatic hyperplasia; and migraine headaches. Further, it provides animal health products, such as cattle feed additives; protein supplements for cows; leanness and performance enhancers for swine and cattle; antibiotics to treat respiratory and other diseases in cattle, swine, and poultry; anticoccidial agents for poultry; and chewable tablets that kill fleas and prevent flea infestations, and heartworm diseases, as well as controls intestinal parasite infections. Additionally, the company offers vaccinev to prevent Lyme disease, bronchial infections, rabies, and various infectious diseases in dogs, cats, and horses. It has collaboration agreements with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd., Incyte Corporation, Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca, William Sansum Diabetes Center, Purdue University, and Nektar Therapeutics. Eli Lilly and Company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.