ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH) and Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Comparison side by side

Both ProPhase Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) and Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) are Drug Manufacturers – Major companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProPhase Labs Inc. 3 1.96 N/A -0.14 0.00 Novartis AG 84 4.00 N/A 5.31 15.35

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ProPhase Labs Inc. and Novartis AG.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ProPhase Labs Inc. and Novartis AG’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProPhase Labs Inc. 0.00% -7.9% -7.2% Novartis AG 0.00% 17.6% 8.7%

Volatility and Risk

ProPhase Labs Inc. is 75.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.25 beta. From a competition point of view, Novartis AG has a 0.67 beta which is 33.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ProPhase Labs Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 and a Quick Ratio of 3.9. Competitively, Novartis AG’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. ProPhase Labs Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novartis AG.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ProPhase Labs Inc. and Novartis AG are owned by institutional investors at 6.8% and 11.8% respectively. Insiders held 0.8% of ProPhase Labs Inc. shares. Comparatively, Novartis AG has 9.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProPhase Labs Inc. -1.61% 0.03% -0.83% 7.28% 50% 2.85% Novartis AG -0.39% 0.73% 2.49% 2.05% 16.23% 6.1%

For the past year ProPhase Labs Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Novartis AG.

Summary

Novartis AG beats on 7 of the 8 factors ProPhase Labs Inc.

ProPhase Labs, Inc. manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of homeopathic and health care products to general public in the United States. The company also engages in the research and development of over-the-counter drugs and natural base health products with supplements, personal care, and cosmeceutical products. It offers Cold-EEZE cold remedy zinc gluconate lozenges that reduces the duration and severity of symptoms of the common cold; and non-lozenge forms of its proprietary zinc gluconate formulation, including Cold-EEZE cold remedy QuickMelts, Cold-EEZE Gummies, and Cold-EEZE cold remedy oral spray. The companyÂ’s Cold-EEZE cold remedy QuickMelts product line consists of Cold-EEZE Daytime/Nighttime QuickMelts, Cold-EEZE Plus Immune Support + Energy QuickMelts, and Cold-EEZE Plus Multi-Symptom QuickMelts. It also offers Cold-EEZE Multi-Symptom Relief for cold and flu lozenge; Cold-EEZE Daytime and Nighttime Multi-Symptom Relief in liquid form for adults and children; and Cold-EEZE Natural Allergy Relief caplets for indoor and outdoor allergies, as well as Cold-EEZE Nighttime Multi-Symptom Relief for Cold and Flu QuickMelts. In addition, the company provides organic cough drops and a vitamin C supplement; and contract manufacturing services of cough drop, dietary supplements, and other OTC cold remedy products for third parties, as well as produces private label lozenge products for retail customers. It markets its products through national chain, regional, specialty, and local retail stores. The company was formerly known as The Quigley Corporation. ProPhase Labs, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The companyÂ’s Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segments also franchises ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and other medicines, as well as cell and gene therapies. The Sandoz segment offers active ingredients and finished dosage forms of pharmaceuticals for dermatology, respiratory and ophthalmic, cardiovascular, metabolism, central nervous system, pain, gastrointestinal, and hormonal therapies; active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates primarily antibiotics; protein or other biotechnology-based products; and cytotoxic products for the hospital markets, as well as biotechnology manufacturing services to other companies. The Alcon segment offers eye care products, including ophthalmic surgical equipment, instruments, disposable products, and intraocular lenses for use in surgical procedures to treat cataracts, vitreoretinal conditions, glaucoma, and refractive errors; and contact lenses and lens care products. The company has collaboration and licensing agreements with Xencor for the development of bispecific antibodies for treating cancer; and Surface Oncology to access four pre-clinical programs in immuno-oncology. It also has collaboration and licensing agreements with Intellia Therapeutics for the discovery and development of new medicines using CRISPR genome editing technology; and Caribou Biosciences for the development of drug discovery tools. In addition, the company has a clinical research collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to investigate Opdivo (nivolumab) and Opdivo + Yervoy (ipilimumab) regimen in combination with Mekinist as a treatment option for metastatic colorectal cancer. Novartis AG was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.