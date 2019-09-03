ProPetro Holding (PUMP) Lost “Overweight” Rating By Piper Jaffray; Gardner Russo & Gardner Has Cut Its Crane (CR) Stake

In a analysts report revealed to clients on 3 September, Piper Jaffray stated it was downgrading ProPetro Holding (NYSE:PUMP) stock from a “Overweight” to a “Neutral”. The firm has a $17.0000 target price per share on PUMP’s stock.

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc decreased Crane (CR) stake by 4.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc sold 4,400 shares as Crane (CR)’s stock declined 1.53%. The Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc holds 102,593 shares with $8.68M value, down from 106,993 last quarter. Crane now has $4.44B valuation. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $76.24. About 218,902 shares traded. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 5.20% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.95; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Sees 2018 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.95; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.95; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q Net $68.7M; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q EPS $1.13; 29/05/2018 – Crane Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Jun. 5-6; 25/05/2018 – Crane Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Correct: Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.45-Adj EPS $5.65; 23/04/2018 – CRANE BOOSTS YR ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO – FLUID HANDLING ORDER BACKLOG WAS $281 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, $262 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold CR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 36.61 million shares or 1.29% less from 37.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,702 were reported by Gam Holdg Ag. Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 58,588 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 191,084 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset reported 17,916 shares stake. Aqr Cap Mngmt reported 802,834 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 2,723 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Lsv Asset Management owns 50,900 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.01% or 415,556 shares. 7,991 are held by Synovus Fincl. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.05% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Dimensional Fund Lp owns 565,047 shares. Robecosam Ag has invested 0.38% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $154,767 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $154,767 was made by TULLIS JAMES L L on Thursday, May 30.

Analysts await Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.55 EPS, down 4.32% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.62 per share. CR’s profit will be $90.35M for 12.30 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by Crane Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.90% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Crane (NYSE:CR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Crane has $10700 highest and $9600 lowest target. $103’s average target is 35.10% above currents $76.24 stock price. Crane had 9 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, April 11 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 29 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson given on Wednesday, July 24. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by DA Davidson. The stock of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, May 14 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Buckingham Research.

Among 4 analysts covering ProPetro Holding (NYSE:PUMP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. ProPetro Holding has $2900 highest and $17.6000 lowest target. $23.15’s average target is 117.37% above currents $10.65 stock price. ProPetro Holding had 7 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, August 9. Bank of America maintained ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) on Friday, August 9 with “Neutral” rating.

The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.65. About 1.04M shares traded. ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) has risen 9.81% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.81% the S&P500. Some Historical PUMP News: 15/05/2018 – ProPetro Holding at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – ProPetro Holding Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – ProPetro Holding 4Q EPS 12c; 15/05/2018 – Arosa Capital Management LP Exits Position in ProPetro Holding; 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 2.4% Position in ProPetro Holding Corp; 17/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: The Wendy’s Company (WEN), Propetro Holding Corp (PUMP), And Others; 10/05/2018 – PROPETRO HOLDING CORP PUMP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 08/05/2018 – ProPetro Holding 1Q Rev $385.2M; 22/04/2018 – DJ ProPetro Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PUMP); 26/03/2018 ProPetro Holding 4Q Rev $313.7M

Analysts await ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 15.09% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.53 per share. PUMP’s profit will be $60.37 million for 4.36 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by ProPetro Holding Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 74.29% EPS growth.

ProPetro Holding Corp. provides oilfield services. The company has market cap of $1.05 billion. The firm offers hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and surface air drilling services to upstream gas and oil companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin. It has a 4.97 P/E ratio. The Company’s fleet consists of 10 hydraulic fracturing units.

