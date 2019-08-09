ProPetro Holding (PUMP) Investors: Bank of America Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating, Sees $18.0000/Share; Rignet (RNET)’s Sentiment Is 0.76

Rignet Inc (RNET) investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.44, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 19 funds started new or increased holdings, while 25 sold and reduced holdings in Rignet Inc. The funds in our database now own: 16.42 million shares, up from 16.38 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Rignet Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 4 Reduced: 21 Increased: 16 New Position: 3.

They currently have a $18.0000 target price on ProPetro Holding (NYSE:PUMP). Bank of America’s target would suggest a potential upside of 48.64% from the company’s last stock close price. This was disclosed in analysts report on Friday, 9 August.

ProPetro Holding Corp. provides oilfield services. The company has market cap of $1.26 billion. The firm offers hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and surface air drilling services to upstream gas and oil companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin. It has a 5.33 P/E ratio. The Company’s fleet consists of 10 hydraulic fracturing units.

The stock decreased 30.16% or $5.23 during the last trading session, reaching $12.11. About 6.57 million shares traded or 390.07% up from the average. ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) has risen 9.81% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.81% the S&P500. Some Historical PUMP News: 15/05/2018 – ProPetro Holding at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – ProPetro Holding 1Q Net $36.7M; 15/05/2018 – Arosa Capital Management LP Exits Position in ProPetro Holding; 08/05/2018 – ProPetro Holding 1Q Rev $385.2M

Among 3 analysts covering ProPetro Holding (NYSE:PUMP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ProPetro Holding has $2900 highest and $22 lowest target. $26.33’s average target is 117.42% above currents $12.11 stock price. ProPetro Holding had 6 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Credit Suisse.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc holds 2.5% of its portfolio in RigNet, Inc. for 831,654 shares. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owns 5.00 million shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has 0.42% invested in the company for 508,260 shares. The New York-based Millennium Tvp Management Co. Llc has invested 0.31% in the stock. Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 2.48 million shares.

