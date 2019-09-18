ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT)

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services businesses, ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) and PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProPetro Holding Corp. 19 0.52 N/A 2.25 8.06 PermRock Royalty Trust 8 6.86 N/A 1.45 5.43

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ProPetro Holding Corp. and PermRock Royalty Trust. PermRock Royalty Trust seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to ProPetro Holding Corp. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. ProPetro Holding Corp.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ProPetro Holding Corp. and PermRock Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProPetro Holding Corp. 0.00% 30.7% 18.2% PermRock Royalty Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for ProPetro Holding Corp. and PermRock Royalty Trust can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProPetro Holding Corp. 0 4 2 2.33 PermRock Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 78.23% for ProPetro Holding Corp. with average price target of $17.93.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ProPetro Holding Corp. and PermRock Royalty Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93.5% and 53.8%. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of ProPetro Holding Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, PermRock Royalty Trust has 15.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProPetro Holding Corp. 5.22% -13.87% -16.61% 11.91% 9.81% 47.16% PermRock Royalty Trust -0.76% 1.03% -8.37% -13.31% -51% 33.11%

For the past year ProPetro Holding Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than PermRock Royalty Trust.

Summary

ProPetro Holding Corp. beats on 11 of the 11 factors PermRock Royalty Trust.

ProPetro Holding Corp. provides oilfield services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and surface air drilling services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin. Its fleet consists of 10 hydraulic fracturing units. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.