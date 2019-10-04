ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) and Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS) are two firms in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProPetro Holding Corp. 10 0.36 82.14M 2.25 8.06 Oil States International Inc. 14 3.55 56.40M -0.62 0.00

Table 1 highlights ProPetro Holding Corp. and Oil States International Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) and Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProPetro Holding Corp. 799,805,258.03% 30.7% 18.2% Oil States International Inc. 402,857,142.86% -2.1% -1.5%

Liquidity

ProPetro Holding Corp.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Oil States International Inc. which has a 2.8 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. Oil States International Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ProPetro Holding Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for ProPetro Holding Corp. and Oil States International Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ProPetro Holding Corp. 0 4 3 2.43 Oil States International Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 97.59% for ProPetro Holding Corp. with average target price of $17.19. Meanwhile, Oil States International Inc.’s average target price is $23, while its potential upside is 72.67%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, ProPetro Holding Corp. is looking more favorable than Oil States International Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ProPetro Holding Corp. and Oil States International Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93.5% and 0%. About 0.9% of ProPetro Holding Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.8% of Oil States International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ProPetro Holding Corp. 5.22% -13.87% -16.61% 11.91% 9.81% 47.16% Oil States International Inc. 1.36% -17.34% -19.53% -13.71% -57.61% 4.48%

For the past year ProPetro Holding Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Oil States International Inc.

Summary

ProPetro Holding Corp. beats Oil States International Inc. on 9 of the 13 factors.

ProPetro Holding Corp. provides oilfield services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and surface air drilling services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin. Its fleet consists of 10 hydraulic fracturing units. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Oil States International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty products and services to oil and natural gas related companies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Offshore Products and Well Site Services. The Offshore Products segment engages in the design, manufacture, fabricate, inspect, assemble, repair, test, and market of OEM equipment for mooring, pipeline, production and drilling risers, and subsea applications along with equipment for offshore vessel and rig construction. Its products and services comprise flexible bearings and connection systems; casing and conductor connections and joints; subsea pipeline products; compact ball valves, manifold system components, and diverter valves; marine winches, mooring systems, cranes, and other heavy-lift rig equipment; production, workover, completion, and drilling riser systems and their related repair services; blowout preventer stack assembly, integration, testing, and repair services; consumable downhole products; and welding, cladding, and other metallurgical products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of products and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle. Its services for the onshore and offshore oil and gas industry, including wellhead isolation services; wireline and coiled tubing support services; frac valve and flowback services; well testing, including separators and line heaters; ball launching services; downhole extended-reach technology; pipe recovery systems; thru-tubing milling and fishing services; hydraulic chokes and manifolds; blow out preventers; and gravel pack and sand control operations on well bores. Oil States International, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.